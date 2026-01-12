Mamata writes fifth letter to CEC over SIR, flags errors caused by 'AI-driven digitisation' of 2002 electoral rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote her fifth letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In the letter, the CM described the exercise as "fundamentally flawed" and claimed that AI-driven digitisation of the 2002 electoral rolls was causing large-scale data mismatches and wrongful categorisation of genuine voters as having "logical discrepancies."

Accusing the EC of disregarding its own statutory processes followed over the last two decades, she said electors were being compelled to re-establish identity despite earlier corrections made after "quasi-judicial hearings."

"Such an approach, disowning its own actions and mechanisms spanning more than two decades, is arbitrary, illogical and contrary to the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India," she alleged.

Banerjee also alleged that no proper acknowledgement was being issued for documents submitted during SIR, claiming that the procedure was "fundamentally flawed."

She said the SIR hearing process had become "largely mechanical, driven purely by technical data", and was "completely devoid of the application of mind, sensitivity and human touch", claiming that it undermined "the bedrock of our democracy and constitutional framework."