'No partner more essential than India,' says newly appointed US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, who took charge as the US Ambassador for India on Monday, described the relationship between the two countries as the most "consequential global partnership of this century."

Speaking at an event attended by US embassy employees in New Delhi, Gor asserted that no partner is more essential for the US than India and stated that both countries are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal.

"In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. Remember, India is the world’s largest nation, so it’s not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there, and while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas, such as security, counterterrorism, energy, technology, education and health," Gor said.