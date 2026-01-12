'No partner more essential than India,' says newly appointed US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, who took charge as the US Ambassador for India on Monday, described the relationship between the two countries as the most "consequential global partnership of this century."
Speaking at an event attended by US embassy employees in New Delhi, Gor asserted that no partner is more essential for the US than India and stated that both countries are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal.
"In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. Remember, India is the world’s largest nation, so it’s not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there, and while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas, such as security, counterterrorism, energy, technology, education and health," Gor said.
Gor also announced that India will be a member of the Pax Silica alliance.
"I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.
The Pax Silica alliance is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient and innovation driven silicon supply chain.
Gor was appointed as the Ambassador to India in October last year and landed in New Delhi on Friday.
In apparent reference to the recent row triggered by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's allegation that India had dragged its feet on the trade deal, Gor said, "The United States and India are bound not just by shared interest, but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences."
Lutnick had claimed that last year's proposed trade deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call US President Donald Trump, a claim New Delhi has rejected as "inaccurate."
Stressing that the friendship between PM Modi and Trump is "real," Gor said, "I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," he added.
"No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table," Gor said.
Gor was serving as the White House personnel director when Trump nominated him in August as the next US envoy to India. The Senate confirmed his appointment in October. At his oath ceremony, Trump described Gor as a trusted figure to “strengthen one of our country’s most important international relationships—the strategic partnership with India.”