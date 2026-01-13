2 die in Indore due to water contamination, 9 in hospital

INDORE: Two more deaths have reportedly happened in the country’s cleanest city, Indore, due to contaminated water triggering a diarrhoea outbreak, taking the toll to 23 to date.

The latest to die was Bhagwandas Bharne (64), who was under treatment with ventilator support at the Bombay Hospital in Indore for around ten days. While he was initially admitted at another private hospital following the diarrhoeal symptoms, he was shifted later to the Bombay Hospital ten days back.

According to official sources at the Bombay Hospital, Bhagwandas, who was on ventilator support, was afflicted with multiple comorbidities, including a diabetic foot and gangrene, as well as multiple organ malfunctions. Despite all efforts at the ICU by doctors, he couldn’t survive and died on Monday.

Following Bhagwandas’s death, presently nine patients are admitted at the Bombay Hospital, three of whom continue to be in the ICU. “Four to five patients have responded well to the treatment by a dedicated team of doctors and have been shifted to the wards, following significant improvement,” a senior official at the Bombay Hospital told this newspaper.