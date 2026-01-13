6 Bihar Congress MLAs give party event a miss, speculation rises on NDA shift

PATNA: All six Congress MLAs were conspicuous by their absence at the traditional ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast organised by the party at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna on Monday, lending weight to the Opposition’s claim that Congress legislators are in touch with NDA leaders.
The Congress hosted the annual ‘Dahi-Chura’ programme at its state headquarters, which was attended by several senior leaders and party workers. However, none of the six sitting MLAs were present, triggering speculation and political chatter across Bihar.
This was the second instance in the last fortnight when Congress MLAs skipped an official party programme. Last week, three of the six legislators did not attend a meeting convened by state Congress president Rajesh Ram to discuss the Centre’s move to rename MNREGA. Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, ex-MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and ex-state president Madan Mohan Jha were among the prominent leaders who attended the feast and interacted with party workers.
Responding to media queries, Rajesh Ram dismissed reports of Congress MLAs shifting allegiance. “All our legislators are intact. Political opponents are spreading rumours to create confusion and demoralise our supporters,” he said.
Explaining their absence, Ram added, “They may have had other engagements. Absence from a function does not mean anyone is unhappy with the party leadership. One should not jump to conclusions.” Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) minister Sanjay Singh claimed that all Congress MLAs would join the NDA after the end of ‘Kharmas’ on January 14 or 15. “Congress will face a major setback after Kharmas. Just wait and watch,” he had said.
The six Congress MLAs are Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari, Surendra Prasad from Valmiki Nagar, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Abidur Rahman from Araria, Md Kamrul Hoda from Kishanganj and Manoj Biswan from Forbesganj. The Congress contested 61 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections but won only six. It was the party’s worst performance in the state assembly polls in recent history.
Meanwhile, BJP minister and former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav claimed that several RJD MLAs were also in touch with NDA leaders. “They will join the ruling alliance after Kharmas,” he told reporters. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari rejected the claims. “Such statements surface every year before Makar Sankranti. Nothing like this is going to happen,” he said. In a related development, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s estranged elder son Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he would host a ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast on Makar Sankranti.