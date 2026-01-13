6 Bihar Congress MLAs give party event a miss, speculation rises on NDA shift

PATNA: All six Congress MLAs were conspicuous by their absence at the traditional ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast organised by the party at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna on Monday, lending weight to the Opposition’s claim that Congress legislators are in touch with NDA leaders.

The Congress hosted the annual ‘Dahi-Chura’ programme at its state headquarters, which was attended by several senior leaders and party workers. However, none of the six sitting MLAs were present, triggering speculation and political chatter across Bihar.

This was the second instance in the last fortnight when Congress MLAs skipped an official party programme. Last week, three of the six legislators did not attend a meeting convened by state Congress president Rajesh Ram to discuss the Centre’s move to rename MNREGA. Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, ex-MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and ex-state president Madan Mohan Jha were among the prominent leaders who attended the feast and interacted with party workers.

Responding to media queries, Rajesh Ram dismissed reports of Congress MLAs shifting allegiance. “All our legislators are intact. Political opponents are spreading rumours to create confusion and demoralise our supporters,” he said.