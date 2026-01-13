Army opens fire on Pakistan drones along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

JAMMU: Indian Army troops opened fire to take down multiple suspected Pakistani drones that entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, army officials said in Jammu.

However, the drones briefly hovered in the Manjakote sector before returning to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said.

This incident marks the second occasion in three days that the Indian Army has fired upon Pakistani drones in the Rajouri district.

Defence sources said that the Indian Army implemented counter-Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) measures after drones were spotted along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 7 pm, troops fired upon a few Pakistani drones when they entered Indian territory over Dunga Gala in the Chingus area of Rajouri.

The drones subsequently vanished and are believed to have retreated to the other side, officials said.