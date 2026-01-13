'Attack on Tamil culture': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over 'attempt to block' Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the BJP-led Centre's "attempt to block" actor-turned politician Vijay's upcoming release Jana Nayagan as an "attack on the Tamil culture."

In a post on X, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not succeed in "suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

"The I&B Ministry's attempt to block Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after the producer of the movie, KVN Productions LLP, approached the Supreme Court, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the movie.

Madras HC on January 9, stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, which has been widely publicised as Vijay's final film before the veteran actor's full-fledged entry into politics.

The film was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue certification in time.