Jana Nayagan certification: Makers move Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The makers of Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that had stayed a single-judge direction to grant the CBFC clearance to the film. Jana Nayagan, earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 9, could not be released due to the two-judge bench stay order on it.

As per the Supreme Court Registry and staff, the producer — KVN Productions LLP — has filed the petition and the case is likely to come up for hearing within a week. “The matter is very sensitive and therefore the SC will take it up very soon, maybe less than a week,” a source told TNIE.

On January 9, the Madras High Court’s two-judge bench granted an interim stay against the single judge’s order, stating that the CBFC was not granted sufficient opportunity to file its reply.