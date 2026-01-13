Nation

Kolkata Metro railway services face brief disruption due to power supply glitch

The glitch was caused in a train while it was travelling between the Netaji Bhavan and Rabindra Sadan station. Passengers were safely brought out and taken to the Netaji Bhavan station
KOLKATA: Commuters were inconvenienced during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, as Kolkata Metro railway services on the busy Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram stretch were affected for nearly an hour, owing to a power supply issue, an official said.

The glitch was caused in a train while it was travelling between the Netaji Bhavan and Rabindra Sadan station, he said.

After the train halted due to the power supply issue, passengers were safely brought out and taken to the Netaji Bhavan station, the Metro railway official said.

Normal services were restored at 8.46 am.

