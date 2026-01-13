Lots at stake in polls to five most coveted civic bodies in Maharashtra as campaign comes to an end

Maharashtra is all set for Thursday's polls to 29 municipal corporations, with campaigning coming to a close on Tuesday evening.

Of the 29, the results of the polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Nashik Municipal Corporation are the most keenly awaited.

The BMC is the most prestigious of the five, being Asia’s richest civic body. Victory here will strengthen the position of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis even as Uddhav Thackeray seeks to maintain the Shiv Sena's hold over the corporation, which it has ruled since 1985 barring a four-year period from 1992 to 1996. The BJP has focused its election campaign around the Hindu-Muslim binary and development, while the Thackeray cousins are banking on the consolidation of Marathi and Muslim votes to defeat the BJP.

The Thane Municipal Corporation election is important for deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as this is his bastion. His son Dr Shrikant Shinde also got elected from Kalyan-Dombivali, which is part of Thane district. Of the 67 corporators from the undivided Shiv Sena elected in the last polls here in 2027, 66 are with the Shinde Sena. Triumphing here will give Shinde a huge boost in his one-upmanship with the rival Sena faction headed by Uddhav.