Petrol pumps across Manipur resume operations after three-day shutdown; govt assures security

GUWAHATI: Petrol pumps across Manipur’s Imphal valley resumed operations on Tuesday after a three-day shutdown. The shutdown was called from January 10 in protest against a bomb attack at a petrol pump in Bishnupur district on January 8.

The Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF) took a decision on resuming operations following assurances given by the government on providing security.

After a meeting with senior government officials, the MPDF told media persons that it had placed three demands such as providing security at petrol pumps, timely compensation to families in the event of death or injuries caused to any dealer or staff in bomb attacks or similar incidents, and compensation for damages caused to the petrol pump in Bishnupur district.

The MPDF said the government had agreed to provide security at oil pumps and assured to examine the demand of compensation based on existing rules and guidelines.

A committee will be constituted with government officials and MPDF representatives to assess damage to property, based on which compensation will be determined.