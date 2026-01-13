SC gives split verdict on Prevention of Corruption Act section mandating sanction to probe govt servants

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the constitutional validity of a 2018 provision of the anti-graft law which mandates prior sanction for initiating a probe against a government servant in a corruption case.

While Justice BV Nagarathna said Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is unconstitutional and needs to be struck down, Justice KV Viswanathan held the provision as constitutional while stressing on the need to protect honest officers.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, introduced in July 2018, bars any "enquiry or inquiry or investigation" against a public servant for recommendations made in discharge of official duties without prior approval from the competent authority.

The top court's judgement came on a PIL filed by NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' (CPIL) against the validity of amended section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Act, forecloses inquiry and protects corrupt, Justice Nagarathna said.

"Section 17A is unconstitutional and it ought to be struck down. No prior approval is required to be taken...

The requirement of prior sanction is contrary to the object of the Act, and it forecloses inquiry and protects the corrupt rather than seeking to protect the honest and those with integrity who really do not require any protection," Justice Nagarathna said.