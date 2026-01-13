Two killed in separate hit-and-run incidents in Jaipur

JAIPUR: Two youths died in separate hit-and-run incidents in Jaipur's Vishwakarma and Kardhani areas, police sources said.

The first incident occurred in Vishwakarma at around 12:45 am when 30-year-old Shubham Pandey was returning home on his motorcycle and an overspeeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit him. The driver fled the scene. Passersby found Pandey lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police. He was rushed to Kanwatiya Hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared him dead.

Pandey is survived by his wife and two-year-old son. He is a manager at Axis Bank and resides at VKI Ekta Road.

The second incident occurred in Kardhani around 7:30 pm when 40-year-old Anil Jangid was hit by an overspeeding pickup truck. The driver fled the scene. Anil was taken to Kanwatiya Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jangid, a carpenter from Khandela resided in Shyam Market, Kardhani.

Meanwhile, the Jaipur police continue to search for the main accused in last week’s Audi car accident that injured 16 people. So far, seven people, including a police constable, have been arrested in connection with the case. Five of them are accused of aiding the main suspect, Dinesh Ranwa (32), who owns a solar energy company. Police have frozen all bank accounts of Ranwa and his company and are conducting raids to apprehend him.

DCP North Rajarshi Raj said the accident occurred on the night of January 9 at around 9 PM near Kharbas Circle in the Patrakar Colony police station area. The Audi (DD02G5709), reportedly speeding at 120 km/h, lost control, first hitting a divider and then crashing into roadside food stalls. Over 50 people were present at the scene. The car ran over 16 people before stopping after hitting a tree, killing one young man and seriously injuring four others.

Police have identified and arrested those who allegedly helped Ranwa escape, provided him shelter, a vehicle, and financial assistance. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information on Ranwa’s whereabouts to come forward.