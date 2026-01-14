Alleging illegal termination, 350 sacked Tripura teachers write to CJI seeking his urgent intervention

In an extraordinary move that underscores the depth of their despair, 350 out of 10,323 terminated teachers from Tripura have written directly to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant placing their plight before the highest judicial authority of the country.

The teachers, appointed in 2010 through duly issued advertisements and later regularised by the state in 2015, in their letter to the CJI alleged that they have been arbitrarily thrown out of service without being heard, despite serving the education system for over a decade.

In their letter -- a copy of which was accessed by TNIE -- the teachers described a prolonged legal nightmare spanning more than ten years, arising from litigation initiated by unselected candidates before the High Court of Tripura, wherein the HC had declared the Employment Policy, 2003 as ‘bad-in-law’. Though never parties to those proceedings, they claim they have suffered mass terminations in 2017 and again in 2020, resulting in complete loss of livelihood.

Appealing directly to the Chief Justice of India, the teachers said they still believe in the Constitution and seek nothing more than fairness, dignity, and lawful treatment. Given that the matter is listed on January 16, the teachers have sought the urgent intervention of the CJI.