Indian Embassy advises nationals to leave Iran as protest death toll climbs

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists to leave Iran using available means, including commercial flights, as the security situation in the country sharply deteriorated amid weeks of deadly protests.

“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to leave the country using available means,” the embassy said, and added that that citizens should keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily accessible. “They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the advisory said.

The embassy reiterated that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are underway, remain in contact with the embassy and closely monitor local media for developments.

The advisory comes as nationwide protests in Iran entered their 20th day, with demonstrations reported across nearly 280 locations. The unrest, which began over double-digit inflation and sharp currency devaluation, has escalated into violent clashes with security forces.