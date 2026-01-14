Indian Embassy advises nationals to leave Iran as protest death toll climbs

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all Indian nationals including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists to leave Iran using available means, including commercial flights, as the security situation in the country sharply deteriorated amid weeks of deadly protests.
“All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to leave the country using available means,” the embassy said, and added that that citizens should keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily accessible. “They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard,” the advisory said.
The embassy reiterated that Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are underway, remain in contact with the embassy and closely monitor local media for developments.
The advisory comes as nationwide protests in Iran entered their 20th day, with demonstrations reported across nearly 280 locations. The unrest, which began over double-digit inflation and sharp currency devaluation, has escalated into violent clashes with security forces.
According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 2,571 people have been killed in the protests so far. Iran has imposed a communications blackout in several areas and is facing mounting international pressure over its crackdown on demonstrators.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump publicly urged Iranian protesters to take over state institutions and not back down, claiming that “help is on the way,” without providing further details. His remarks have fuelled speculation over possible US involvement amid rising regional tensions.
In a related development, Reuters reported that several personnel were advised to vacate the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in West Asia , by Wednesday evening as a precautionary posture change. Similar measures were taken ahead of US air strikes on Iran in June last year.
The Indian embassy also urged nationals who have not yet registered with it to do so through its online portal, noting that family members in India may register on their behalf if internet disruptions prevent access within Iran.
“The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are available for assistance,” the advisory said.