'Jammu has become proverbial stick to beat Kashmiri,' says Sajad Lone, moots 'amicable divorce' between regions

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said "time has come for an amicable divorce" between Jammu and Kashmir.

"Maybe time has come for an amicable divorce. It is not only about developmental matters. Jammu has become the proverbial stick to beat the Kashmiri with," he said.

Lone was responding to the demands from a section for shifting the recently announced National Law University in Budgam district of central Kashmir to the Jammu region and for the separation of Jammu from the Union Territory. Lone is the first Kashmiri leader to openly call for separation of the Union Territory.

In a statement, Lone urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to honour his electoral commitment of establishing the Law University in Budgam, and questioned what he termed Jammu's "obsessive opposition" to developmental initiatives in Kashmir.

"I hope Jammu prospers. But this obsession of having everything and anything that Kashmir wants is more of an issue of lunacy. They have an IIM. What is wrong if a Law University comes to Kashmir," Lone questioned.

"The sanctity of the institution of CM demands that he live up to his promise and keep it there," Lone said.

He suggested that the time has arrived for reconsidering the administrative arrangement between the two regions.

