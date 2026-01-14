Lalu attends Tej Pratap's Sankranti feast, signals reconciliation after poll drubbing

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday attended a Makar Sankranti feast at his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's house, months after expelling him from the party and snapping all personal ties.

Yadav, who floated the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) following the expulsion, met his parents and younger brother Tejashwi on Tuesday night and invited them to the 'dahi-chura' (curd and flattened rice) feast.

However, only Prasad, who is in his late 70s and keeps indoors because of multiple health complications, turned up at Yadav's house.

Prasad did not take any questions from journalists, but the visit led to speculations whether it signalled a reconciliation within the family, which has been trying to recover from the shock of a humiliating defeat in the recently-held assembly polls.