Madhya Pradesh sweet poisoning: Third victim dies, investigation continues

BHOPAL: One more person died after consuming peda sweet left abandoned by the roadside in Junnardeo area of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district taking the death toll to three.

Khushboo Kathuria (22) succumbed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in adjoining Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. She was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night following deterioration of health, including a drop in her blood pressure.

The two other deceased, including 50-year-old Dasaru Yauvanshi, a chowkidar of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) office in Junnardeo who was the first to die on January 11 at a private hospital and Khushbhoo’s grandfather Sunder Lal Kathuria (72), who died at the Chhindwara District Hospital on Tuesday morning, too had reported continued and uncontrolled decline in blood pressure levels, hours before their deaths, sources forming part of the ongoing probe into the mysterious case confided to TNIE on Wednesday.

The Junnardeo police station in-charge Rakesh Baghel, confirmed Khushboo’s death at the AIIMS-Nagpur and added that an autopsy will be conducted by doctors there later in the day.

While the Junnardeo police station in-charge remained tight-lipped about the ongoing investigations in the case, other sources associated with the probe told this newspaper that possibility of targeted poisoning through the sweets cannot be ruled out, but the big question remains as to who were the actual targets?