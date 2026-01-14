NGT takes suo motu cognizance of sewage contamination in drinking water after Indore deaths

NEW DELHI: Following the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of serious issues related to sewage contamination in drinking water across states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The NGT has issued notices to the State Pollution Control Boards, the Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In early January 2026, sewage water contaminated the municipal water pipeline in Indore, affecting over 1,400 people and resulting in at least 10 deaths.

To prevent a similar incident, the Principal Bench of the NGT has addressed the issue of contaminated drinking water based on reports from various media outlets regarding conditions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Reports indicate alarming situations where sewage water has mixed with drinking water pipelines due to corroded and outdated infrastructure. Affected cities in Rajasthan include Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Banswara, Jaipur, Ajmer, and BORA.

Accompanying photographs show drinking water pipelines running alongside open sewage drains, posing significant health risks.