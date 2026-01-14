NGT takes suo motu cognizance of sewage contamination in drinking water after Indore deaths

NEW DELHI: Following the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of serious issues related to sewage contamination in drinking water across states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
The NGT has issued notices to the State Pollution Control Boards, the Ministry of Environment (MoEFCC), the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In early January 2026, sewage water contaminated the municipal water pipeline in Indore, affecting over 1,400 people and resulting in at least 10 deaths.
To prevent a similar incident, the Principal Bench of the NGT has addressed the issue of contaminated drinking water based on reports from various media outlets regarding conditions in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
Reports indicate alarming situations where sewage water has mixed with drinking water pipelines due to corroded and outdated infrastructure. Affected cities in Rajasthan include Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Banswara, Jaipur, Ajmer, and BORA.
Accompanying photographs show drinking water pipelines running alongside open sewage drains, posing significant health risks.
In Greater Noida (Sector Delta-1), numerous residents, including children, have reported falling ill with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after consuming sewage-contaminated drinking water.
Although authorities have repaired leaks and distributed medicines, residents remain concerned about the potential for an Indore-like contamination tragedy.
Media reports have also indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria in drinking water in parts of Bhopal, attributed to sewage leaking into tube wells.
The Tribunal has recognized that these issues involve serious environmental and public health concerns, potentially indicating violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.
The bench, consisting of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr. A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member, has requested responses from the relevant authorities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, including their Pollution Control Boards and Regional Offices of the MoEFCC.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also been tasked with filing a response.
This matter will be examined to ensure accountability, compliance with environmental laws, and the protection of citizens’ right to safe drinking water.