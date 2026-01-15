Air India cancels at least three US flights, reroutes europe services after Iran shuts airspace

Air India has cancelled at least three US-bound flights and warned of delays on some Europe services following the closure of Iranian airspace, airline sources said on Thursday.

The cancelled flights include two services from Delhi to New York and Newark, and one from Mumbai to New York. The airline has also rerouted several international flights to avoid Iranian airspace, resulting in longer flight times and delays.

In a post on X, Air India said the decision was taken in view of passenger safety amid the emerging situation in Iran. Flights that normally overfly Iran are now using alternative routes, which may not be feasible for all services.

“Some Air India flights where rerouting is not currently possible are being cancelled,” the airline said, regretting the inconvenience caused by the unforeseen disruption.