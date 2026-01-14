Indian students in Iran, anxious parents back home left helpless after embassy advisory

NEW DELHI: The advisory by the Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday afternoon asking all Indian nationals to leave Iran due to the escalating situation by any available mode of transport has sent alarm bells ringing among parents and students, most of them pursuing medicine. Financial reasons or the refusal by a leading university to hand over their passport to return has put them in a quandary.

With a majority of the 3,000-plus medical students hailing from Kashmir, the All India Medical Students Association (AISMA), Jammu & Kashmir, has put out an open appeal to the Prime Minister to arrange evacuation of students bearing in mind their safety and financial constraints.

With most communication channels to Iran blocked, their parents are extremely worried about their safety. Students could not be contacted as calls were not going through. The Vice-president of AISMA, Dr Mohammad Momim Khan, whom students kept calling repeatedly seeking help spoke to this newspaper.

Dr Khan said, “Every Indian student wants to return now. Some were crying on calls as they did not have the money for the ticket which costs around Rs 30,000. Parents are willing to send the money but it is not possible to send it across to Iran as all channels are barred. Hence, we want the PM and the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in bringing back the students to India.