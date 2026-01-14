Indian students in Iran, anxious parents back home left helpless after embassy advisory

NEW DELHI: The advisory by the Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday afternoon asking all Indian nationals to leave Iran due to the escalating situation by any available mode of transport has sent alarm bells ringing among parents and students, most of them pursuing medicine. Financial reasons or the refusal by a leading university to hand over their passport to return has put them in a quandary.
With a majority of the 3,000-plus medical students hailing from Kashmir, the All India Medical Students Association (AISMA), Jammu & Kashmir, has put out an open appeal to the Prime Minister to arrange evacuation of students bearing in mind their safety and financial constraints.
With most communication channels to Iran blocked, their parents are extremely worried about their safety. Students could not be contacted as calls were not going through. The Vice-president of AISMA, Dr Mohammad Momim Khan, whom students kept calling repeatedly seeking help spoke to this newspaper.
Dr Khan said, “Every Indian student wants to return now. Some were crying on calls as they did not have the money for the ticket which costs around Rs 30,000. Parents are willing to send the money but it is not possible to send it across to Iran as all channels are barred. Hence, we want the PM and the Ministry of External Affairs to assist in bringing back the students to India.
Both the daughters of Aga Mehmood, a government employee in Srinagar, are studying in Iran, one pursuing her Third year MBBS in Tehran Institute of Medical Sciences and another at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBUMS), also in Tehran. “Parents and the children are filled with fear and anxiety after the advisory was released today asking everyone to leave. My daughters have the money for their tickets but it is not the case with many other students studying there. Many parents here are worried as their children do not have the money on hand right now. They are willing to pay the money for the air fare but want the Ministry to facilitate their return safely,” he said.
Referring to his family, he said his older daughter was planning to come home on a vacation on January 20 and her ticket and Exit Visa were already ready. “We are worried over my daughter at SBUMS. The passport has to be submitted with the Iranian government through the university. The ongoing exams have presently been put on hold. They are now insisting that the students complete the exam and leave only by January 20 without understanding the gravity of the situation. She as well as over 500 Indian students studying at this University do not have an Exit Visa to leave the country. “
Sirajuddin Taq, a resident of Baramullah is worried over his son who is pursuing his IIIrd year at SBUMS. “My son just called me. We cannot call them back but most students use some local phone to call us. The Indian Embassy there will be holding talks with the university officials in connection with handover of the passports was the news he told me now. “
No airline from India operates there and most of them generally travel by Mahan Air, said parents.