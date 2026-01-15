Mumbai civic body elections: Exit polls predict major win for BJP-Sena alliance

As voting for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections ended on Thursday, several exit poll results have hinted at a big win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The Axis My India and the JVC have predicted a major victory for the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The JVC has predicted 138 seats for the BJP alliance and 59 for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). It has predicted 23 seats for the Congress.

The Axis My India has predicted 131-151 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance while the Thackarey brothers is expected to bag 58-68 seats.

The Sakal Poll has predicted 119 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance and 75 seats for the Sena UBT. The Congress, it predicted, will get no more than 20 seats.

Voting in the keenly-watched civic body elections concluded on Thursday with around 50 per cent polling recorded in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

Speaking shortly after voting ended at 5.30 pm, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50 per cent range.

The exact polling figures will be declared later, another official said.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted during the polls, with opposition parties alleging that marker pens were being used instead of indelible ink to mark the voters' fingers, a move they claim could facilitate electoral malpractice.