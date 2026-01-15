One more BLO dies by suicide in West Bengal; toll rises to nine

One more Booth Level Officer (BLO) died in Kolkata on Thursday, hardly three days after the death of the eighth BLO was reported in West Bengal.

With this, nine deaths have been recorded in the state since the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls exercise on November 4 last year.

According to police, the body of the 47-year-old BLO Ashok Das was found hanging from the ceiling of his bathroom at his Ahalyanagar residence in the Mukundapur area under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) ward number 19.

His body has been sent to a morgue for postmortem. Ashok was a school teacher by profession.

Local BJP leadership in Jadavpur organisational unit of the party alleged that Ashok died because the Trinamool Congress men used to threaten him and forced him to meet their demands in connection with the deletions and inclusion of voters in the electoral rolls.