BMC polls verdict catapults Fadnavis as BJP nears control of Asia’s richest civic body

MUMBAI: The man who started his political career as a corporator in Nagpur Municipal Corporation later went on to play a key role in the BJP’s victory in Maharashtra in the 2014 and 2024 Assembly elections.

That man then went on to become the Chief Minister.

Now, Devendra Fadnavis added another feather to his cap as he put the BJP on course for victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and wins across other civic bodies in the state. Under his leadership, the BJP is set to win several municipal corporation elections, including the BMC, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, and Kalyan-Dombivli, among others.

With the BJP poised to take control of Asia’s richest civic body, the result has strengthened Fadnavis’ political standing, placing him in discussions as a potential prime ministerial face for the saffron party.

For the BJP, the most significant victory is the BMC.

The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the civic body for nearly 35 years, with the BJP as a junior partner until 2017. However, in the 2017 BMC elections, the BJP chose to contest on its own. It bagged 82 of the 227 seats, falling just two seats short of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. At the time, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena were in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis took this opportunity to strengthen his party’s presence. He steadily expanded the BJP’s footprint across the country’s financial capital and laid the groundwork for the 2026 BMC elections. In addition to focusing on the Hindutva agenda, Fadnavis also projected himself as a development-oriented leader. During this period, metro services were launched in Mumbai. The Atal Setu connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai was completed. Work progressed on the underground coastal road, and the redevelopment of the BDD chawls was taken forward.