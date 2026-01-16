India slams Pakistan at UNGA for misusing UN platforms to drive 'divisive agenda'

UNITED NATIONS: India called out Pakistan for misusing UN platforms to drive its "divisive agenda" after Islamabad's envoy raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the General Assembly.

Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eldos Mathew Punnoose on Thursday said that the right to self-determination must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

"At a time when member states have to rise beyond their narrow considerations, Pakistan continues to misuse all platforms and processes in the UN to drive their divisive agenda," Punnoose said.

"This forum is no exception either and Pakistan made an unwarranted reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral and inalienable part of India," Punnoose said, while delivering the national statement at the UN General Assembly Plenary on 'Report of the Secretary-General on the work of the Organisation'.

"The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter.

However, this right must not be abused to encourage secession in pluralistic and democratic states.

Though habituated, Pakistan would do well if they do not resort to baseless allegations and falsehoods and portray a picture that is completely detached from reality," he said.

The strong retort by India came after Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made a reference to Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks in the General Assembly.