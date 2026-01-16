Kalpwasi dies in tent fire during Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old Kalpwasi died after suffering severe burn injuries in a tent fire at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj late on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Manas Mishra, was allegedly alone and asleep inside his tent when the blaze broke out in Sector 5 of the Mela area.

This was the third fire incident reported at the Mela site in the past three days. While no injuries were reported in the other two incidents, Mishra succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. He is believed to be a relative of Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra.

According to police sources, the victim, who was staying in a tent in Sector 5, hailed from the Leelapur Kalan locality under the Sarai Inayat area in Prayagraj.

Superintendent of Police, Magh Mela, Neeraj Pandey, said the police were alerted to the incident at 11.15 pm. By the time a police team and a fire tender reached the site, the tent was already engulfed in flames.