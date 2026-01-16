Maharashtra civic election results: BJP-Shiv Sena secures majority with 118 seats in Mumbai

BJP on Friday emerged as the winner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This win marks significance as it broke the nearly three-decade-old dominance of the undivided Shiv Sena.

It also vanquished the alliance of NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in the Pune civic body.

Results for the civic polls in all 277 wards in Mumbai were declared around midnight, with BJP winning 89 seats and ally Shiv Sena bagging 29 seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats and MNS won six seats.

The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2 and NCP (SP) got just one seat.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is set to come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, where elections were held on January 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis said, addressing jubilant party workers in south Mumbai in the evening.

In a post on X, PM Modi extended gratitude to the people across Maharashtra as Mahayuti marches towards victory in the state's civic polls.

"Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance!" he posted on X.

Counting of votes in elections in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations, held on January 15, commenced on Friday morning and continued till late in the night.

Results in 2,833 of the 2,868 seats in these 29 civic bodies were also declared.

There was no official statement from the SEC on the remaining 35 seats till midnight.