Congress suffers steep decline in BMC polls, now a marginal force in Mumbai

In a stark blow to its urban stronghold, Congress hit a new low in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Friday, set to win just 15 of the 227 seats — down from 31 in 2017. The party contested 152 seats, leaving the rest to allies Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction).

Analysts said the alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA, RSP, and RPI (Gavai) failed to boost the party, calling it a strategic misstep rather than a vote multiplier.

As the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena move to wrest control of the BMC from Uddhav Thackeray’s faction, Congress has been relegated to a marginal player in Mumbai politics.

Ahead of the polls, Congress chose not to ally with its Maha Vikas Aghadi partners, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). It feared that joining hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would alienate its North Indian and minority vote banks.

The gamble appears to have backfired. With the BJP consolidating non-Marathi Hindu votes and the Thackeray factions holding onto anti-BJP support, Congress was caught squeezed in the middle.

In many traditional strongholds, the Congress lost ground to both the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena due to linguistic and religious polarisation and counter-polarisation.