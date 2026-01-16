Despite BMC polls defeat, Mumbai remains key to Uddhav Thackeray’s political ambitions

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has lost the BMC elections in a high-voltage contest against the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. However, despite a significant drop in its previous year’s tally, Thackeray remains very much in Mumbai’s political landscape.

From the moment the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were announced, it was clear that the BJP had the upper hand. With the chief minister in the state, the prime minister at the Centre, and vast resources at its disposal, the party was better placed than the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj. The only question that remained was whether the cousin brothers could pull back, hold the fort, and limit the damage as the attack came from all sides.

Depite the results not going Uddhav's way, Shiv Sena (UBT) performed well in Marathi-dominated pockets, defeating those from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in several key areas. Among those who lost were Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar’s daughter and the son of Sena leader Sada Sarvankar. Both were defeated in what were considered their strongholds by Thackeray’s candidates.

This shows that the Marathi manoos, who form a large and decisive voting bloc, chose Uddhav over Shinde in a close contest. However, Uddhav failed to add new numbers to his kitty, while the BJP cornered a majority of the non-Marathi votes in a polarised Marathi versus non-Marathi campaign.

Moreover, Uddhav ’s decision to align with his brother Raj Thackeray, hoping to consolidate Marathi votes, proved counter-productive due to his earlier tirades against North Indians and Muslims.