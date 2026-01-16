Rajasthan Congress alleges targeted voter deletions in SIR due to BJP pressure; EC extends deadline

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, political tensions have sharply escalated over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with the Congress alleging large-scale irregularities and targeted deletion of voters aligned with the party.

The Congress has claimed that on the final day for filing claims and objections under the SIR, a large number of fraudulent Form-7 applications - used for the removal of voters’ names - were submitted across several districts.

In Jodhpur, reports have emerged from Sardarpura, the assembly constituency of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, where the names of several Congress workers were allegedly removed from the electoral rolls in Muslim-majority wards 7 and 8.

A similar situation has been reported from Alwar district, where objections were suddenly filed against 1,397 voters in the Ramgarh assembly constituency, triggering panic in rural areas. Most of the affected voters reportedly belong to the Muslim community.