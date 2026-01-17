Amid Rahul's MP visit, CM says Congress allowed Union Carbide CEO to flee after gas tragedy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attacked the Congress on Saturday amid Rahul Gandhi's visit to Indore in connection with the water contamination deaths there, claiming the party allowed Warren Anderson, CEO of Union Carbide Corporation at the centre of the horrific 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, to escape at the time.

Anderson had come to Bhopal after the leak, considered the world's worst industrial disaster, but left for the US soon after and never stood trial.

He died at the age of 92.

"The Congress not only left people here to die, but committed an even greater sin by helping Anderson, the owner of Union Carbide, escape. Leaders of the Congress played a major role in facilitating his escape. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for that phase of governance when his own grandmother and father were in power and responsible," Yadav told reporters.