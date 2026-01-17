Madhya Pradesh: Indore tragedy turns political as Rahul Gandhi, CM Mohan Yadav trade charges

BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday met families affected by the recent contaminated water tragedy in Indore—India’s cleanest city—and alleged that the incident reflects a “new model smart city.”

“It was promised that the country would get smart cities. This (what happened in Indore) is the new model smart city, where there is no drinking water and people are being scared. People in Indore are not getting clean water and are instead dying after drinking it. This new urban model is not confined to Indore alone but is happening in other cities as well,” Gandhi said while speaking to journalists after meeting 18 bereaved families who lost their loved ones due to the tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality since December 24, 2025.

Accusing the government of failing to fulfil its responsibility to provide clean water and reduce pollution, the Raebareli MP said the government must take responsibility for what happened in Indore. “Someone in the government would certainly be responsible for what has happened here, so the government needs to own the responsibility. The affected families are entitled to compensation, as the tragedy occurred due to government negligence,” he said.

Importantly, Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the families he met, while the state’s Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, gave the same families separate cheques of Rs 50,000 each. This means the bereaved families have so far received Rs 3.5 lakh each as compensation, including the Rs 2 lakh provided earlier by the Indore district administration.