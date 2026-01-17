Madhya Pradesh: Indore tragedy turns political as Rahul Gandhi, CM Mohan Yadav trade charges
BHOPAL: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday met families affected by the recent contaminated water tragedy in Indore—India’s cleanest city—and alleged that the incident reflects a “new model smart city.”
“It was promised that the country would get smart cities. This (what happened in Indore) is the new model smart city, where there is no drinking water and people are being scared. People in Indore are not getting clean water and are instead dying after drinking it. This new urban model is not confined to Indore alone but is happening in other cities as well,” Gandhi said while speaking to journalists after meeting 18 bereaved families who lost their loved ones due to the tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality since December 24, 2025.
Accusing the government of failing to fulfil its responsibility to provide clean water and reduce pollution, the Raebareli MP said the government must take responsibility for what happened in Indore. “Someone in the government would certainly be responsible for what has happened here, so the government needs to own the responsibility. The affected families are entitled to compensation, as the tragedy occurred due to government negligence,” he said.
Importantly, Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to the families he met, while the state’s Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, gave the same families separate cheques of Rs 50,000 each. This means the bereaved families have so far received Rs 3.5 lakh each as compensation, including the Rs 2 lakh provided earlier by the Indore district administration.
During a brief interaction with journalists at Sanskar Garden in Bhagirathpura—which also houses the main overhead water supply tank—Gandhi pointed towards the structure and said, “This tank symbolises that there is still no clean water here. Only a band-aid has been applied, which will work for a few days. Once public, media, and national attention shifts away, the earlier situation will return and people will again get the same contaminated water. Residents want a proper system to ensure clean drinking water, and the government must fulfil that responsibility.”
Responding to ruling BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who accused him of politicising the issue, Gandhi said, “This isn’t politics. I’m the Leader of Opposition, so I’m here to meet the people, stand with them, and raise their issues. It doesn’t matter who says what about my visit. I’m here to ensure that residents get clean drinking water.”
Gandhi visited the homes of two deceased residents, Gita Bai and Jiwal Lal—both elderly residents of the congested locality—and later met members of 16 other affected families at Sanskar Garden.
Before visiting Bhagirathpura, Gandhi went to Indore’s Bombay Hospital, where at least seven patients from the locality are still undergoing treatment. He took stock of their condition before proceeding to the affected area.
Speaking to journalists after Gandhi’s visit, Gita Bai’s daughter and son-in-law said, “He spent around ten minutes with us and listened to the entire sequence of events. He gave us a Rs 1 lakh cheque and also assured us that he would work towards securing a government job for one family member.”
So far, 24 people—including six-month-old Avyan—have died due to the diarrhoeal outbreak in Bhagirathpura. However, the district administration has not confirmed that all deaths were caused solely by the outbreak.
In response to the incident, the government removed Indore Municipal Commissioner Dipak Yadav and suspended two officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner Rohit Sisonia.
Mohan Yadav visits defunct Union Carbide plant, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
As Rahul Gandhi arrived in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on Saturday morning and raised questions about the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, targeting the then Congress-led central government.
After an hour-long visit, the Chief Minister said, “Instead of playing politics over dead bodies in Indore, Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, which claimed thousands of lives. He should particularly apologise for allowing the prime accused, Union Carbide Corporation chairman and CEO Warren Anderson, to flee from Bhopal and India, as it was Rahul Gandhi’s father, Rajiv Gandhi, who was Prime Minister at the time, while a Congress government was also in power in Madhya Pradesh.”
The CM further alleged that the government at the time showed grave negligence after the tragedy by abandoning the area and failing to remove the toxic waste spread throughout the factory premises. “Those responsible in the then government helped Warren Anderson escape. Even during the UPA government’s tenure at the Centre, nothing was done for the development of the gas-affected area. Chemical waste remained there for nearly 40 years,” he said.
Claiming credit for the current administration, Dr Yadav said, “Under the guidance of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, our government successfully disposed of the chemical waste last year without any environmental damage or loss of human life.”
He added, “Taking all sections of society and affected parties into confidence, we will develop the Union Carbide complex and, under the guidance of the High Court, build a memorial to those who lost their lives in the Bhopal gas tragedy. The state government stands with the gas victims at every step and will leave no stone unturned in their welfare. Along with the development of the Bhopal Metropolitan Area, we are making all necessary arrangements for the proper development of this complex as well.”