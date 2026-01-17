DGCA slaps IndiGo with Rs 22 crore fine for massive flight disruptions in December

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 22.2 crore on IndiGo, largely for continued non-compliance with aviation regulations for 68 days after the December disruption, and has directed the airline to furnish a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee to ensure corrective action.

The findings are based on a report submitted to the Civil Aviation Ministry by a four-member inquiry committee constituted by the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The committee was tasked with examining the large-scale flight cancellations and delays between December 3 and 5, when 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 delayed, affecting more than three lakh passengers nationwide.

The committee identified four key reasons for the airline’s operational breakdown: over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, shortcomings in system software support, and failures in management structure and operational control.

Recommending long-term reforms to prevent similar incidents, the report said, “The findings underscore the need for balanced operational planning, robust regulatory preparedness and effective management oversight to ensure sustainable operations and passenger safety and convenience.”

The committee observed that the airline’s management failed to identify planning gaps, maintain adequate operational buffers and properly implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. These failures led to widespread delays and cancellations, causing serious inconvenience to passengers.

The inquiry also pointed to an excessive focus on maximising the use of crew, aircraft and network resources, which reduced buffer margins. “Crew rosters were designed to maximise duty periods, with increased reliance on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins. This approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience.”

The report directed that the airline’s Senior Vice President be relieved of current operational responsibilities for failures in systemic planning and for not implementing the revised FDTL norms on time. It also warned the CEO of InterGlobe Aviation, along with the Chief Operating Officer and other senior officials, for inadequate oversight of flight operations.