Lancet study debunks Trump claim that paracetamol causes autism, ADHD

NEW DELHI: There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy increases the risk of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability among children, said a latest Lancet study.
The latest findings, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health, debunks US President Donald Trump’s claims last September that the widely-used painkiller leads to autism.
The claims were condemned by medical fraternity around the globe.
Led by Professor Asma Khalil, Professor of Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine at City St George’s, University of London and Consultant Obstetrician, the study clearly said that maternal use of paracetamol does not raise the likelihood of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.
“Our findings suggest that previously reported links are likely to be explained by genetic predisposition or other maternal factors such as fever or underlying pain, rather than a direct effect of the paracetamol itself. The message is clear - paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided."
"This is important as paracetamol is the first-line medication we recommend for pregnant women in pain or with a fever, and so they should feel reassured that they still have a safe option to relieve them of their symptoms,” she said.
Paracetamol, or acetaminophen, is the most commonly used analgesic and antipyretic during pregnancy, recommended globally as a first-line option for pain relief and fever reduction.
Its safety profile is generally more favourable than that of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and opioids, making it the preferred choice in obstetric care, the study pointed out.
The study also stressed that avoiding paracetamol might expose mothers and fetuses to the risks associated with untreated pain and fever, such as miscarriage, preterm birth, or congenital defects. “Thus, the politicisation of scientific uncertainty creates confusion among pregnant people and clinicians.”
It also said that discouraging the appropriate use of paracetamol has the potential to cause greater harm than the drug itself.
The researchers reviewed 43 previous studies, making this the most detailed examination of the issue so far. The analysis covered more than 2,62,000 children assessed for autism, over 3,35,000 assessed for ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), and around 4,06,000 assessed for intellectual disability.
“..Current evidence does not indicate a clinically important increase in the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD or intellectual disability in children of pregnant individuals who use paracetamol as directed, supporting existing recommendations on its safety.”
The finding supports the recommendations made by major medical organisations regarding its use following Trump's claims.
Trump last year had said that paracetamol "is no good" and pregnant women should "fight like hell" not to take it.
The researchers hoped that this gold-standard review will put an end to any scepticism on using paracetamol during pregnancy as avoiding paracetamol for significant pain or fever can expose both mother and baby to known risks, particularly untreated maternal fever.