Lancet study debunks Trump claim that paracetamol causes autism, ADHD

NEW DELHI: There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy increases the risk of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability among children, said a latest Lancet study.

The latest findings, published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health, debunks US President Donald Trump’s claims last September that the widely-used painkiller leads to autism.

The claims were condemned by medical fraternity around the globe.

Led by Professor Asma Khalil, Professor of Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine at City St George’s, University of London and Consultant Obstetrician, the study clearly said that maternal use of paracetamol does not raise the likelihood of neurodevelopmental disorders in children.

“Our findings suggest that previously reported links are likely to be explained by genetic predisposition or other maternal factors such as fever or underlying pain, rather than a direct effect of the paracetamol itself. The message is clear - paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided."

"This is important as paracetamol is the first-line medication we recommend for pregnant women in pain or with a fever, and so they should feel reassured that they still have a safe option to relieve them of their symptoms,” she said.

Paracetamol, or acetaminophen, is the most commonly used analgesic and antipyretic during pregnancy, recommended globally as a first-line option for pain relief and fever reduction.