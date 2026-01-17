SC seeks Karisma Kapoor’s reply on plea for copy of divorce settlement with Sunjay

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought the response of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor on the petition of Priya Sachdev Kapur, who has sought a certified copy of the divorce settlement between their late husband Sunjay Kapur and Karisma arrived at in 2016 in the top court.

Priya, the widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, is fighting a legal battle in the Delhi High Court that involves Karisma’s children and Sunjay’s mother. In September last year, Karisma’s two children had moved the high court seeking share in their late father Sunjay’s assets and challenged his March 21, 2025, will, which purportedly leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother Priya.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Priya, told the Supreme Court on Friday that his client was the legally wedded wife of Sunjay and a direct legal heir of the deceased industrialist. She has sought certified copies of the complete record of Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, which arose from Sunjay’s divorce proceedings with Karisma.

According to Priya’s plea, access to the confidential court records was required for use in pending succession proceedings before the Delhi High Court and to safeguard her legal rights in relation to Sunjay’s estate. The application states that her request is bona fide and directly connected to the determination of succession and inheritance issues.

However, Karisma’s counsel opposed the plea, describing it as frivolous and an attempt to access personal and confidential information of Karisma and her children. The top court directed Karisma to place her objections on record within two weeks and agreed to hear the matter further after receiving the response.