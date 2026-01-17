Several Indians return from protest-hit Iran in commercial flights

Several Indians who were stuck in Iran amid widespread protests returned to India early on Saturday.

It was not immediately known how many Indians had arrived in these commercial flights, reported PTI.

Upon arriving at the airport here, Ali Naqui, who was a part of a group of 12 to 13 travellers, was asked if they faced any difficulty in Iran.

"We didn't face any problem," he replied.

"We have returned from Tehran. Earlier, we were in Iraq, then we travelled to Iran. After an eight-day stay there, we have returned to India," he told PTI.

Protests were going on in Iran over increasing discontent over the Islamic Republic's faltering economy and the collapse of its currency.

According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO, Iranian security forces have killed at least 3,428 protesters in a crackdown on demonstrations, and more than 10,000 people have been arrested.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi dialled Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on January 14 and discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.

According to reports, the Indian Embassy in Tehran intensified efforts to contact Indian students and other nationals spread across different regions of Iran to assess who wishes to return.

However, officials said the exercise is being carried out largely through physical outreach, as internet services remain suspended in several areas and telecommunication networks are unreliable. Embassy officials are moving on the ground to identify students and coordinate logistics, sources added.

A young woman, who is studying at a medical college in Shiraz, said, "The Internet was not working. So, we didn't exactly know what was happening around the country." The student said the situation in the city she was in was "fine".

"We have come back on our own in a commercial flight, and not on the arrangement of the Indian government."

Late on Friday night, many people arrived at the airport to receive their relatives arriving from Iran.