BJP is ‘first choice’ of voters across India: PM Modi on party’s big win in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the “first choice” of voters across the country due to its record of governance and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing a public rally in Assam, Modi accused the Congress of handing over land in the state to infiltrators in return for votes during its decades-long rule. He alleged that illegal immigration increased under Congress governments, leading to encroachment on forests, wildlife corridors and traditional institutions.

“The BJP government is protecting Assam’s identity and culture by evicting infiltrators who had encroached upon land,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the Congress had lost the trust of the people because of what he described as its “negative politics,” while voters continued to place confidence in the BJP for stability and development.

Citing recent electoral outcomes, Modi said the BJP secured record votes and seats in the Bihar Assembly elections despite being in power for 20 years. He also pointed to the party’s performance in Maharashtra civic polls and said the BJP had made gains in Kerala, where it now has a mayor.

“These results show that people across India trust the BJP for good governance and development,” he said.