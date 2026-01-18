Govt seeking dates as no merit in NSA case against Sonam Wangchuk, says wife Gitanjali Angmo

Angmo said she was a "bit disappointed" that Wangchuk's detention has not faced stronger pushback.

"We cannot afford to be silent. I think the voice needs to be more collected and louder," she said.

Angmo, also an educator, has filed a habeas corpus petition challenging Wangchuk's detention and seeking his immediate release.

"It has been quite an uphill task, getting the detention order and meeting Sonam needed a habeas corpus to be filed in the Supreme Court and even after that was filed, to get his handwritten notes was a challenge," Angmo told PTI.

The handwritten notes prepared by Wangchuk regarding his detention are part of legal documentation submitted to the Supreme Court.

Angmo said as per the NSA, authorities should provide all documents, including the ones that establish the grounds of detention, to the detainee within "five or maximum 10 days".

"But these four videos were given to him on the 28th day, on October 23. This is a very big procedural lapse, based on which the detention order should be made void ab initio and quashed," she said.

"In a way, it is an open and shut case just on this alone because it violates Section 8 of the National Security Act. Corollary to this is that because he did not get these videos, he was denied a chance to make an effective representation -- Section 11 of the NSA -- in front of the advisory board," she said.

Angmo said the grounds of detention used against Wangchuk "are stale" and some of them "rely on videos that are one and a half years old or one year old". She said out of the five FIRs that have been relied upon, three don't name him.

Among the two that name him, one dates back to August 2025, to which no notice was given or inquiry made, she said.

Angmo added that the district magistrate's detention order is a "copy-paste" of the proposal given by the Superintendent of Police.

"The district magistrate should apply his mind and not just cut copy-paste whatever is given to him," she said.

"There are several judgments to this effect that if application of mind has not happened, then that also makes the detention infructuous."