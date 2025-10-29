Detention order against Sonam Wangchuk arbitrary, based on irrelevant FIRs: Gitanjali Angmo tells SC

NEW DELHI: Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, 52, has told the Supreme Court in her amended application that his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) was not based on genuine concerns of public order or security, but suffers from “gross illegality and arbitrariness”.

“The detention order suffers from gross illegality and arbitrariness, as it relies upon stale, irrelevant, and extraneous FIRs. Out of the five FIRs relied upon, three pertain to the year 2024, bearing no proximate, live, or rational nexus to the detention of Wangchuk in September 2025. Moreover, four out of five of the FIRs, out of which three are registered against 'unknown persons', do not name Wangchuk. There is thus no clear, live, proximate, or intelligible connection between the FIRs and the preventive detention of Wangchuk under the NSA, 1980,” the application stated.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice N V Anajaria, during Wednesday’s hearing, allowed the petitioner to amend the petition and directed that the amended copy be filed within a week.

The respondents have been given 10 days thereafter to file their amended counter-affidavit. The matter has been listed for further hearing on 24 November.

Appearing for Angmo, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that additional grounds have been included in the amended petition challenging the validity of the detention order.

Angmo alleged that the Centre and other respondents had violated the safeguards under Section 11(1) of the NSA. “Wangchuk has not been afforded an effective opportunity to make a representation before the Advisory Board, thereby rendering the statutory safeguard illusory. Section 11(1) of the NSA necessarily contemplates that the Detenu must not only be informed of his right of representation but must be placed in a fair position to exercise that right effectively, with access to all material relied upon by the detaining authority,” she said.