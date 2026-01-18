Jharkhand pitches ‘Growth in Harmony with Nature’ vision at Davos

RANCHI: Jharkhand is making its first-ever appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren leading a high-powered delegation to position the State as a responsible and future-ready partner in global conversations on sustainability, energy transition, inclusive growth and industrial development.

The Government of Jharkhand is making a strong and purposeful presence at the global summit, engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, multilateral institutions and investors through a series of high-level meetings, knowledge sessions and bilateral discussions at the India Pavilion, the Jharkhand Pavilion and key global forums across Davos.

At the heart of Jharkhand’s engagement is the Chief Minister’s vision of “Growth in Harmony with Nature”, a development approach that balances economic expansion with ecological responsibility, community welfare and long-term resilience.

As a young State completing 25 years of its formation, Jharkhand is presenting itself not merely as a resource-rich region, but as a governance-led economy ready to shape sustainable growth pathways for the future.

Over the course of the World Economic Forum, Hemant Soren is holding strategic meetings with leaders from global corporations and institutions, including Tata Steel, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Infosys, Welspun, AB InBev, Bloomberg, Tech Mahindra, Alfanar, Ramky Group, Everstone Group and global business councils from Sweden, the United States and Europe.

These engagements are focused on investment opportunities in sustainable manufacturing, green energy, critical minerals, advanced infrastructure, digital technologies and climate-aligned industrial development.

The Chief Minister is also participating in high-level ministerial dialogues and panel discussions on energy transition, regional leadership, sustainability at scale, critical minerals and India’s role in shaping resilient supply chains.

Through these platforms, Jharkhand is highlighting how sub-national governments play a decisive role in managing land, labour, resources and climate risks, making States central to global solutions.