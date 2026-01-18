Jharkhand pitches ‘Growth in Harmony with Nature’ vision at Davos

RANCHI: Jharkhand is making its first-ever appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren leading a high-powered delegation to position the State as a responsible and future-ready partner in global conversations on sustainability, energy transition, inclusive growth and industrial development.
The Government of Jharkhand is making a strong and purposeful presence at the global summit, engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, multilateral institutions and investors through a series of high-level meetings, knowledge sessions and bilateral discussions at the India Pavilion, the Jharkhand Pavilion and key global forums across Davos.
At the heart of Jharkhand’s engagement is the Chief Minister’s vision of “Growth in Harmony with Nature”, a development approach that balances economic expansion with ecological responsibility, community welfare and long-term resilience.
As a young State completing 25 years of its formation, Jharkhand is presenting itself not merely as a resource-rich region, but as a governance-led economy ready to shape sustainable growth pathways for the future.
Over the course of the World Economic Forum, Hemant Soren is holding strategic meetings with leaders from global corporations and institutions, including Tata Steel, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Infosys, Welspun, AB InBev, Bloomberg, Tech Mahindra, Alfanar, Ramky Group, Everstone Group and global business councils from Sweden, the United States and Europe.
These engagements are focused on investment opportunities in sustainable manufacturing, green energy, critical minerals, advanced infrastructure, digital technologies and climate-aligned industrial development.
The Chief Minister is also participating in high-level ministerial dialogues and panel discussions on energy transition, regional leadership, sustainability at scale, critical minerals and India’s role in shaping resilient supply chains.
Through these platforms, Jharkhand is highlighting how sub-national governments play a decisive role in managing land, labour, resources and climate risks, making States central to global solutions.
A key milestone of the delegation’s presence is the inauguration of the Jharkhand Pavilion, which serves as a dedicated platform to present the State’s investment potential, policy reforms and long-term development roadmap.
The pavilion reflects Jharkhand’s journey from its mining and industrial legacy towards a future anchored in green growth, value-added manufacturing, responsible resource governance and inclusive employment generation.
Speaking at various forums, the Chief Minister has underscored that Jharkhand’s development vision is rooted in people, nature and sustainability.
The State’s approach prioritises responsible mining, renewable energy integration, community participation, women-led entrepreneurship and skill development, ensuring that growth translates into shared prosperity.
Jharkhand’s engagement at Davos also includes extensive interactions with global and Indian media, reinforcing the State’s message that opportunity must go hand in hand with responsibility.
As global demand rises for energy, materials and talent, Jharkhand is positioning itself as a trusted partner that offers stability, transparency and long-term value.
As the State looks ahead to 2050, Jharkhand’s presence at the World Economic Forum marks a defining moment, taking a 25-year-old State confidently onto the global stage and ushering in a new era of sustainable, inclusive and future-oriented growth, guided by the principle of Harmony with Nature.
As Jharkhand prepares to mark its first-ever participation at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday attended a high-level virtual review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to assess India’s overall preparedness for the global summit.