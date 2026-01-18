PM Modi launches Rs 830 crore projects, flags off Amrit Bharat trains in poll-bound Bengal

KOLKATA: The Prime Minister on Sunday launched development projects worth over Rs 830 crore in poll-bound West Bengal and flagged off three Amrit Bharat trains connecting Kolkata with other parts of the country.

At a function in Singur in Hooghly district, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jayrambati–Barogopinathpur–Maynapur rail line and flagged off a train between Maynapur and Jayrambati.

On Saturday, Modi had flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) from Malda Town station in poll-bound West Bengal. He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from there.

“All central projects will accelerate the development, including employment generation, of West Bengal. The central government is working to meet the goal of a developed eastern India,” Modi said while addressing the programme in Singur.