PM Modi accuses TMC of aiding infiltrators, calls for ending 'mahajungle raj' at Bengal rally

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC government of “playing with national security by aiding infiltrators" for vote-bank politics, and said it was necessary to end its “maha jungle raj” in West Bengal to pave the way for development and good governance.
Addressing a rally in Singur in Hooghly district, he alleged that the state government had "failed" to cooperate with the Centre on critical security measures, including border fencing.
“Everybody in the state wants to change the 15-years of “mahajungle raj” under the Trinamool Congress,” Modi said during the rally. He further said that people in the state are “fed with the misrule” and want to oust the TMC from power.
Modi also claimed that the TMC government is playing with national security and attempting to save infiltrators who form its vote bank.
“Infiltrators, residing in Bengal with fake documents, have to be identified and sent back to their countries,” Modi said, claiming that the BJP will ensure the ouster of illegal immigrants from Bengal.
He added that the Central government had written to the TMC government for several years seeking land for border fencing; however, the state government did nothing.
Terming the TMC as “cruel”, Modi sharpened his attack, saying that the people of the state will punish the ruling party, and claiming that the TMC-led government is ruining the future of the youth in the state.
“It is necessary to oust the party from power,” Modi said.
“Shouldn't the TMC govt be punished for acting against interests of Bengal's people,” he asked.
Alleging that the TMC government prevents the benefits of central government schemes from reaching the people of Bengal, Modi said, “I want to serve the people of Bengal”.
"The TMC government is not also cooperating with the fishermen of Bengal to register their names digital platform of a Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojona to get benefits. The Centre has been giving letters repeatedly to the state but they are reluctant on the issue," the PM alleged citing the instance of the previous AAP government in Delhi.
"In Delhi, the previous government also used to resist implementation of Central schemes but finally what happened to them. People showed them the way. They (AAP) got defeated and left. Same thing will happen in Bengal and BJP will form the government here," he added.
“Bengal also needs double-engine government of the BJP for state's development,” he claimed.
Modi further "guaranteed" that the BJP will end the "mafia rule" of the TMC.
"Industries will be established in Bengal, investments will come only when law and order improve here, but in Bengal, rioters, looters, and mafias have been given free rein.
"Here, syndicate tax is imposed on everything. Only the BJP government will end this syndicate tax, this mafia rule, and this is also Modi's guarantee," he said.
Turning his focus to education in the state, Modi claimed that the education system in Bengal is in the grips of the party’s corruption and that students are deprived of quality learning. “Your vote to BJP is necessary to ensure teachers don't lose jobs due to corruption,” he claimed.
He further stated that the Bengali language only received the status of a classical language after the BJP came to power at the Centre.
"When these TMC people were partners in Sonia Gandhi's government in Delhi, why didn't they do this then?," Modi asked.
Criticising the TMC once again, Modi said that the party put brakes on the digital platform created by the Central government to register fishermen across the country.
At the rally, Modi said that “Vande Mataram” should be the mantra for the development of West Bengal and the country.
However, Modi was significantly silent on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the Salt Laker office of the I-PAC and the residence of the firm's director Pratik Jain, where Mamata had stormed in during the raids and taken away documents including electronic devices.
Bengal BJP leadership had selected Singur for PM’s programme hoping Modi to announce some plans for setting up of a big industry at around the 1,000 acres small car project land lying vacant after the Tata Motors left.
The rally was held at an abandoned industrial site allocated to Tata Motors which shifted its operations from Singur in Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat due to Mamata Banerjee's anti-nano movement in 2008. The BJP's state unit had chosen Singur hoping the PM would announce plans for setting up industries on the vacant land.