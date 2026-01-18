PM Modi accuses TMC of aiding infiltrators, calls for ending 'mahajungle raj' at Bengal rally

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC government of “playing with national security by aiding infiltrators" for vote-bank politics, and said it was necessary to end its “maha jungle raj” in West Bengal to pave the way for development and good governance.

Addressing a rally in Singur in Hooghly district, he alleged that the state government had "failed" to cooperate with the Centre on critical security measures, including border fencing.

“Everybody in the state wants to change the 15-years of “mahajungle raj” under the Trinamool Congress,” Modi said during the rally. He further said that people in the state are “fed with the misrule” and want to oust the TMC from power.

Modi also claimed that the TMC government is playing with national security and attempting to save infiltrators who form its vote bank.

“Infiltrators, residing in Bengal with fake documents, have to be identified and sent back to their countries,” Modi said, claiming that the BJP will ensure the ouster of illegal immigrants from Bengal.

He added that the Central government had written to the TMC government for several years seeking land for border fencing; however, the state government did nothing.

Terming the TMC as “cruel”, Modi sharpened his attack, saying that the people of the state will punish the ruling party, and claiming that the TMC-led government is ruining the future of the youth in the state.

“It is necessary to oust the party from power,” Modi said.

“Shouldn't the TMC govt be punished for acting against interests of Bengal's people,” he asked.