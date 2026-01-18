Two more Naxalites killed on second day of operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; toll rises to six

BIJAPUR: A day after four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two more Maoist cadres were neutralised during the same operation in the region on Sunday, said police.

The latest exchange of fire occurred in the morning in the forested hills of the district's north-western region, where a joint team of security forces has been conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

Four Maoists were killed during the same operation on Saturday.

They were identified as senior cadre Dilip Vedja, who was a divisional committee member, area committee members Madvi Kosa and Lakkhi Madkam, and party member Radha Metta.

All four were active in the National Park Area Committee of the Maoists, the SP said.

The identity of the two Maoists killed on Sunday is yet to be ascertained, he added.