Abhishek Banerjee hails SC directive asking ECI to display voters included in ‘logical discrepancy’ list during SIR

KOLKATA: Abhishek Banerjee on Monday launched a blistering attack on the BJP after the Supreme Court said the Election Commission of India could display the names of the voters included in the list of “logical discrepancy” during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at the offices of gram panchayats, blocks, talukas, sub-divisions and wards.

The exercise should be made completely timely and all persons should be given a fair opportunity, according to the SC directives.

The national general secretary of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Abhishek, while addressing a party rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district on Monday afternoon, hailed the SC directive.

“With the directive the apex court has virtually slapped them today. The court gave recognitions to the demand of the Trinamool Congress because we have been protesting against the Commission’s decision in connection with inclusion of voters to the list of logical discrepancy,” Abhishek said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Abhishek also said, “Who is more powerful Modiji? Your (BJP) strength or 10 crore people of Bengal? We defeated you in the court today and get ready for another defeat in the coming assembly elections. We will defeat you.”