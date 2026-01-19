CBI interrogates TVK chief Vijay for six hours in Karur stampede case

NEW DELHI: The actor-turned-politician Vijay was interrogated for six hours on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ongoing Karur stampede case, with sources confirming that no clean chit has been issued to him so far.

The tragic incident claimed 41 lives last September.

"The decision on attributing the role of individuals as accused or witness in the chargesheet will be taken only after a thorough analysis of the statements of all persons involved in the process of giving clearance and managing the rally," said a senior CBI officer.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief was asked, "What happened on that day and how he got delayed. He was also asked to explain whether he was forced to delay the event or whether it was his call to get the event delayed, or whether he was stuck somewhere despite knowing that there was a political gathering."

He arrived at the agency headquarters on Lodhi Road at around 10:20 am and left at about 5 pm, the agency official said.

Present outside the CBI headquarters, TVK party leader C T Nirmal Kumar, speaking to media persons, said that they are cooperating in the probe.