DMK slams Vijay for 'arrogance' and 'publicity stunts' after Karur stampede tragedy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has strongly criticised TVK chief Vijay for his alleged “arrogance, hunger for money, obsession with publicity, and lust for power,” claiming that his challenge to the state government to arrest him was an attempt to divert attention from the tragic deaths of 41 people in a stampede.

In a sharply worded editorial in its mouthpiece Murasoli, the DMK said Vijay's acting skills, which it claimed had "failed long ago in cinema," would not succeed in real life either.

“The video released by Vijay shows that his arrogance, which is responsible for the deaths of 41 people, and his haughtiness, driven by greed, publicity mania and political ambition, have not diminished,” the editorial stated.

Following the stampede, Vijay released a video message on 30 September 2025, saying the government could "do anything to him" but should spare his party workers.

According to Murasoli, Vijay was compelled to announce a Rs 20 lakh solatium for the victims’ families only after the Chief Minister declared Rs 10 lakh from the government.