DMK slams Vijay for 'arrogance' and 'publicity stunts' after Karur stampede tragedy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK has strongly criticised TVK chief Vijay for his alleged “arrogance, hunger for money, obsession with publicity, and lust for power,” claiming that his challenge to the state government to arrest him was an attempt to divert attention from the tragic deaths of 41 people in a stampede.
In a sharply worded editorial in its mouthpiece Murasoli, the DMK said Vijay's acting skills, which it claimed had "failed long ago in cinema," would not succeed in real life either.
“The video released by Vijay shows that his arrogance, which is responsible for the deaths of 41 people, and his haughtiness, driven by greed, publicity mania and political ambition, have not diminished,” the editorial stated.
Following the stampede, Vijay released a video message on 30 September 2025, saying the government could "do anything to him" but should spare his party workers.
According to Murasoli, Vijay was compelled to announce a Rs 20 lakh solatium for the victims’ families only after the Chief Minister declared Rs 10 lakh from the government.
“Had the CM offered Rs 1 lakh, Vijay would have merely offered Rs 2 lakh,” the editorial claimed. “Even his fans know this very well.”
The government has already disbursed its solatium, while Vijay has yet to fulfil his assurance, the DMK alleged. The party further criticised him for “issuing a challenge” instead of showing empathy, and accused him of being angered that his funds were being spent on compensation.
The editorial accused Vijay of trying to deflect public outrage by mounting a dramatic challenge to the Chief Minister. It questioned the actor-politician’s decision to advance his Karur visit from 13 December to 27 September, implying a "conspiracy".
The party also criticised Vijay for not visiting the bereaved families, failing to speak to them over the phone, and not offering condolences or an apology in his message.
Labelling his video as a "shooting video" and a "cinematic performance", Murasoli accused Vijay of delivering a performance devoid of real remorse.
The editorial further claimed that second-rung TVK leaders had gone into hiding after the tragedy, and questioned why Vijay was hours late to his campaign stops, where people fainted after waiting in exhaustion without food or water.
“Despite the wails of 41 grieving families, Vijay’s heart remains unmoved, a heart of stone,” the DMK charged, calling him “thick-skinned” and condemning his alleged lack of compassion