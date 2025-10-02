Vijay not booked in Karur Stampede case: VCK Thirumavalavan alleges Vijay shielded, hints DMK–TVK secret ties

TIRUCHY: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday raised doubts over whether the DMK and TVK president Vijay are engaged in covert dealings, after the Tamil Nadu police allegedly failed to register a case against Vijay in connection with the Karur stampede incident.

Referring to the case booked against TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, alias N Anand, in relation to the Karur stampede case, Thirumavalavan questioned why Vijay was not included.

He said that if Vijay is not booked, then the case against Bussy Anand should be withdrawn, adding that while second-rung leaders were booked and arrested, Vijay was allegedly given protection.

“They are saying that BJP and Vijay are engaged in underground dealings. But, they are not registering a case (against Vijay). In that case, can we say that DMK and Vijay have underground dealings,” Thirumavalavan told reporters after garlanding the statue of former chief minister K Kamaraj near Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchy.

He also addressed the media at Tiruchy International Airport.

Calling the approach of the Tamil Nadu police a shocking one, Thirumavalavan said, “Who are they afraid of? It has given rise to a question under whose pressure have they taken this stand.”