Karur stampede could have been averted if TVK followed rules, schedule: DMK leader Senthil Balaji

KARUR: Responding to TVK president Vijay's video message addressing the stampede that occured during his rally in Karur, Former DMK MLA and Karur DMK strongman Senthil Balaji on Wednesday remarked that compliance with conditions outlined by the police and timely arrival could have averted the tragic incident in which 41 people died.

Balaji was speaking to the reporters in Karur, explaining the sequence of events using video footage aired on mainstream media. He also addressed questions regarding why such a tragedy had occured only in Karur and not in any of Vijay's previous campaigns in five other districts.

Regarding criticism of Velusamipuram, the venue chosen for the rally, Balaji said that it was the only available place which could accomodate the anticipated crowd. He said, "The first locations requested were Lighthouse Corner and the Uzhavar Sandhai."

He further said, "Generally, when a political party conducts a public meeting, the venue must match the anticipated crowd. For instance, when the DMK hosted the ‘Mupperum Vizha,’ (on Sep 17) we arranged private land to accommodate two lakh cadres and provided drinking water and snacks. At the Karur site, thousands of slippers were found, but not even a single bottle of water was provided to anyone."