Senior bureaucrats, cops defend government action in Karur stampede

CHENNAI: Five senior IAS and IPS officials addressed the media at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, defending the measures taken before and in the aftermath of the stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur that resulted in the death of 41 people.

Revenue secretary P Amudha, Home secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Health secretary P Senthilkumar, DGP / HoPF (in-charge) G Venkataraman and ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham briefed the press, answering multiple allegations levelled at the government with regard to the stampede to say that there was no mishandling on the part of the government.

Responding to a question about whether the police had an evacuation plan for a mishap, Devasirvatham said that the rally was at an open space (a road) and that there was ample space on all sides for people to leave if they wanted to. But they wanted to stay, the IPS officer said.