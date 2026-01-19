Five-year-old girl’s death after consuming cough syrup in Gujarat sparks suspicion, probe underway

AHMEDABAD: A five-year-old Dhyani Thakkar’s sudden death after being administered a cold-and-cough syrup has triggered shockwaves in Gujarat, with her aunt alleging foul play. She is questioning the medicine’s safety and demanding justice as police await the postmortem report.

The mysterious death of the girl living with her grandparents in Gujarat’s Vadodara has turned into a full-blown mystery, with relatives pitting against each other and raising chilling questions over what really happened.

Dhyani, who lost both her parents at a very young age, was being raised by her grandparents and relatives.

By all accounts, she was a cheerful child deeply loved, closely cared for.

According to family members, Dhyani was given cold-and-cough syrup brought from a medical store by her uncle. Soon after consuming the medicine, her condition allegedly began to worsen rapidly.

As panic set in, the child was rushed from one hospital to another, but before treatment could even begin, Dhyani was declared dead. The tragedy took a darker turn when her aunt, Rupal Patel, raised serious suspicions and halted the last rites.

“I received a call around 8 am saying Dhyani’s health was very bad and that I should come to Vadodara,” Rupal told the media.