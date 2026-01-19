Holkar Trust begins worship of Queen Ahilyabai idol relocated after Manikarnika Ghat demolition

LUCKNOW: Amid the political slugfest over the demolition of the Manikarnika Ghat under the ongoing restoration project, the Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust began worshipping the idol of 18th century Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar relocated at the Gurudham temple from Saturday.

According to Holkar Trust’s assistant manager Vishal Khanna, the worship of the stone plate engraved with Queen Ahilyabai’s statue was initiated. The demolition of madhi (circular platform) led to three stone pieces with Holkar's statue breaking, but the carved statues remained intact. “These idols are kept at Gurudham temple under the state archaeology department’s custody,” said Khanna.

The trust’s demand for worship was fulfilled, however, the wait to know the administration’s decision on bringing such idols to Tarkeshwar temple for worship continues.

Khanna claimed that a trust delegation, led by President Yaswantrao Holkar, had handed over those demands to divisional commissioner S Rajalingam and the municipal commissioner.

In his letter, the trust chief mentioned the demolition of the historic Manikarnika Ghat – first restored by Ahilyabai Holkar in 1791 – along with hundreds of sites she built or restored nationwide was one of the few sites where she had placed her own effigies. He expressed displeasure over its demolition on January 10 without any prior notice or warning, which was a complete disregard for the site’s history.

The trust had clarified that it was not against the redevelopment of the area to improve facilities for people.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath Chaudhary, a member of the Dom Raja, who executes the cremation, said that to address the problems of Manikarnika Ghat, the government introduced the renovation project, which would bring relief to everyone.

“Destruction of old structures, including our own house, for renovation upsets, but it can’t be denied that no redevelopment is possible without removing old structures.”

Meanwhile, the Dom Raja family and public cremating their loved ones at Manikarnika Ghat supported the rejuvenation work at Kashi’s mahashamshan for its early completion.